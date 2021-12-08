WWE News: Johnny Gargano Confirms Paternity Leave and Gives Insight Into His Future

Johnny Gargano assured the fans that he will explain everything on tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0, and the hints he left suggest that he will stay rather than leave.

The 34-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, gave a brief account of his journey to WWE, including all of the critics who told him he wasn’t good enough of a performance to become a WWE superstar.

Gargano, on the other hand, later addressed the core of the issue: whether he was remaining or leaving.

He began his presentation by reminding the audience that he understands how frightening change may be, but that it is sometimes unavoidable.

“If there’s one message I want to leave for you people, it’s that if you bet on yourself, you’ll never lose.” I’m not sure what my immediate future contains; it’s still up in the air. I may do a few things here and there, but one thing is certain: in February, I’ll begin the most important work of my life: I’ll be a father,” Gargano said to thunderous cheers from the WWE Performance Center crowd.

Grayson Waller assaulted Gargano as he was about to conclude his speech, putting his head through a steel chair and ramming it into the steps before finishing him off with a powerbomb through the announcers’ table as the TV faded to dark.

Gargano’s WWE contract was supposed to expire on December 3, but reports surfaced that he had signed a one-week contract to participate at NXT WarGames, with no long-term agreement in place.

But, if the adored NXT superstar is indeed staying, WWE’s social media pages will, as is customary, provide an update on Gargano’s status following the Waller attack.

Following the end of NXT, Twitter user Jacob Cohen captured photographs of Tommaso Ciampa and Kyle O’Reilly speaking with Gargano, effectively confirming that he will be gone for some time.

If all of the hints are to be believed, Gargano is unsure about his next move and will sit on the sidelines while he considers his alternatives.

The remark “I might do some stuff here and there” could refer to him working on the independent circuit before deciding whether or not to continue with WWE in the long haul.

Gargano's "betting on himself" is a wholly ambiguous reference.