WWE News: In a recent interview, the SmackDown Women’s Champion fires back at critics.

Charlotte Flair, the reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion, is taking no prisoners when it comes to her detractors, and she just retaliated in an interview.

In an interview with BT Sport, Flair made it clear that she wanted to be heard this time, particularly in regards to her multiple title reigns.

“Would it make folks uncomfortable if I were a man?” No one asks a man, “Why does he want to be the world champion again when he’s been the world champion for so long?” Is it because I’m a woman who has done it all, and our division is smaller? Is Charlotte a challenge? Because I am a strong advocate for what I believe in? As a result,