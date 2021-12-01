WWE News: Hall Of Famer Reveals Why He Retired In 2006.

Kurt Angle, a legendary wrestler, has revealed why he left WWE in 2006 to join then-burgeoning rival TNA Wrestling (known today as Impact Wrestling).

Angle revealed on his Talk is Jericho podcast with another wrestling star, Chris Jericho, that he had never wanted to leave the industry, but that health problems were the driving force behind his decision to change scenery.

“I was getting hurt all the time, and I had a painkiller addiction, and nobody wanted to help me, so I had to do something for myself, so I left the company in 2006 and decided to start over somewhere else.” I was adamant about not going. I liked the WWE, but I didn’t have much of a choice. “I truly feel that if I hadn’t left, I would have died by now, and that’s something I didn’t want to happen,” a sad Angle told Jericho on the podcast.

In the late 1990s, the Olympic gold champion was given a 10-year deal to join the then-WWF, but he declined because he felt it was beneath him.

Soon after, his perspective changed, and he began to admire superstars such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, prompting him to join the promotion.

Angle became one of the sport’s top stars, and his devotion to the sport trumped his health to the point that he would fight through ailments, relying heavily on drugs to get through matches.

Fans were taken aback by his 2006 departure to TNA, since few were aware of his developing addiction.

Angle said in February of this year that his addiction began in 2006, after Brock Lesnar injured his neck in February 2003, and that he was using Vicodin as a crutch instead of getting proper therapy.

Angle returned to WWE in 2017 as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw and briefly competed in the ring before shifting to a producer role in 2018.

Due to financial constraints, he was one of WWE’s initial wave of releases in the summer of 2020.

The 52-year-old Hall of Famer is now living a quiet retirement with his podcast, far removed from his days in the wrestling profession when he was addicted to painkillers.