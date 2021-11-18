WWE News: Big E Provides Reasonable Justification for Why Facing New Day Stablemates Will Be Dreadful.

The New Day is one of WWE’s most successful stables, but they’re branching out now.

As part of the Raw roster, Big E is currently the WWE Champion, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are having a resurgence on SmackDown every Friday night.

Most people, on the other hand, are aware that they may all run into each other down the road.

Kingston and Woods are both being pushed, so a match putting the three stars against one another might be a good idea.

Big E, on the other hand, believes it would be a poor idea, stating that no one, not even Vince McMahon, would be happy with it.

“No. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no We’ve discussed it previously, and I believe we’d be giggling the entire time. Imagine me putting Kofi in a headlock. ‘Kofi, I’ve got you in a headlock,’ I’d say, chuckling. When WWE held its United Kingdom tour in London, he told Scott Warren of RN Pro Wrestling, “Isn’t this funny?”

Big E believes that the greatest plot for them is to just compete as a team versus other groupings.

In 2018, Woods stated that he had no desire to quit The New Day and that staying together as a stable was the best option.

“I don’t want to leave The New Day.” While we’re together, we can compete for a singles title. Furthermore, having two pals eager to assist you will make it easier for you to become a singles champion,” Woods explained.