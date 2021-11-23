WWE News: Big E Picks Cesaro To Win The Royal Rumble Next Year.

Big E is looking forward to seeing who his next opponent for the WWE Championship will be after colliding with Roman Reigns at this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event.

The WWE Royal Rumble is a major event coming up. The victor of the 30-man battle royal usually goes on to WrestleMania 38 to face the world champion of his choice.

On the Barstool Rasslin’ show, Big E was asked who he thought will win the 2022 edition.

For some reason, the Florida native delivered an unexpected response and chose Cesaro to win it all.

“I’ll accompany someone who isn’t them” (Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods). Let’s get this party started; Cesaro should win the Rumble. Cesaro is an absolute beast in the ring. “I’d like to see Cesaro get heated again,” he expressed his desire.

“He was so damn fantastic when he was with Paul Heyman, like that era, the swing age, and he’s still so damn good, but people were so behind him.” He’s a guy who deserves it, therefore I’d like to see him gain some much-deserved traction.” Cesaro has had his ups and downs in WWE, but recently has been noticeably silent.

A push might happen at any time, and Big E could have started it.

For the time being, Big E is anticipated to concentrate on his next opponent.

Following the events of WWE Raw on November 22, it appears like the champion’s next opponents will be two recognizable faces.

When Big E defeated Austin Theory last Monday, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens were ringside.

There’s a chance that a narrative involving all of them will develop in the following weeks, and it might last until WrestleMania 38 until the winner of the Royal Rumble decides to challenge Big E for his title–assuming he remains champion in the months ahead.