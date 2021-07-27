WWE News: A Hall Of Famer Explains Why Young, Star-Potential Actors Aren’t Getting the Job Done

What puts you over (the wrestling euphemism for “popular”) with the crowd is as perplexing as ever in the world of professional wrestling.

Before entering the ring, some acts demand a performer to eat worms and shatter a clock over his head.

Due to the social media era, WWE has had difficulties developing its emerging talent into true stars in recent years.

As the distinctions between pro wrestling and personal life have blurred to the point where fans believe that most social media posts are just a technique of generating traction for an ongoing plot, superstars have had to blend their professional and personal lives.

Fans will accept that it’s just the superstars taking a day off from being their on-screen persona until the superstars explicitly state that it’s not a promotion.

As a guest on “The Kurt Angle Show,” Edge expressed his thoughts on why younger performers aren’t performing as well as they once did, and how he sympathized with their hardships.

“I admire the different set of circumstances that today’s talent must try to overcome, because I believe it is more challenging. I truly believe it, and now that I’ve returned and seen it firsthand, I’m thinking, ‘Wow, this is difficult to portray your tale and your character because the framework has changed due to need,'” he said.

Later, he clarified what he meant by the increased difficulty, adding that it’s particularly challenging for newcomers to the profession because they lack the same body of work as he and other industry icons.

“I can’t totally comprehend what you’re going through because I’m not at that position in my career at the same time,” Edge explained, “but I can at least give you some rules and tent-poles to make you feel like you’re not drowning.”

Roman Reigns, the WWE Universal Champion, is a prime example of this.

When The Shield was disbanded, the WWE Universe universally rejected Reigns, and it took him years before WWE understood they were wasting his skills as a babyface.

Turning Reigns heel was the finest thing the promotion could do for his character, as he has turned Friday Night Smackdown into the company’s most-watched show today.

Riddle, Damian Priest, Elias, and T-Bar, among the main roster's young stars, are in danger of becoming monotonous acts for the fans.