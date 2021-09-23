WWE Chairman Proposed Bolder, Edgier Changes To NXT 2.0, According To Pro Wrestling News

According to Fightful Select, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has some ideas for an edgier and bolder NXT 2.0.

According to H Jenkins of Ringside News, McMahon pushed for suggestions to help the new-look NXT 2.0 brand reach its target demographic, according to a report from Fightful Select.

According to Fightful Select, “NXT 2.0 [is]targeting more of a P18-34 market, incorporating everything from in-ring work and aggression to rougher language and the like.”

“Another item we haven’t confirmed is that there would be more [leniency]on female character gear, albeit it wasn’t detailed what that entails. According to the report, “keep up with current events with promos and character verbiage” was another suggestion brought up.

The report’s new ideas appear to be in response to allegations that WWE is losing ground to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in the 18-34 age bracket, which is an important demographic for the Stamford-based business.

With harsher language, NXT superstars like Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight, and Raquel Gonzales may be more likely to swear on-air, something that hasn’t happened often since WWE pushed for a more PG13 product across the board.

However, they’ve been experimenting with a more edgy product for a while now, with some main roster superstars given permission to use explicit language in specific promos, such as Roman Reigns and John Cena’s buildup to their SummerSlam battle.

The USA Network, according to Ringside News, is in favor of these adjustments and anything else WWE thinks will help boost ratings.

Midcard superstars’ pushes have reportedly stalled in the past due to backstage character conflicts between them, the creative team, and McMahon himself.

To their credit, NXT 2.0 had a strong premiere last week, capped off with Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell’s incredibly hilarious wedding angle.

Many fans were pleased with how the entire angle was constructed and concluded, as all of the characters engaged in the plot showed noticeable character development.

WWE rarely plays catch-up, but McMahon’s new ideas are a hint that he’s finally realized what they’re doing wrong and is working to reclaim those followers as soon as possible.

More information about these modifications is likely to be released in the following days.