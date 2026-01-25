WWE 2K26: Attitude Era Edition Unveiled with Iconic Roster and New Features

WWE fans and gamers alike are buzzing with anticipation following the unveiling of WWE 2K26, which will feature an exclusive Attitude Era Edition, designed to take players back to the golden age of wrestling. Announced during the January 23, 2026 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, this new edition of the popular franchise promises a nostalgic ride with legendary superstars and revamped gameplay features. Pre-orders are set to open on January 30, 2026, with early access available for deluxe and collector’s editions.

Rosters and Gameplay Features

The Attitude Era is widely regarded as the transformative period for WWE, from 1997 to 2002, when it became a global pop culture phenomenon. This special edition of WWE 2K26 celebrates that era, offering players a chance to relive some of wrestling’s most iconic moments through its roster of legends. Among the stars confirmed for the game are Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Kane, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, and Lita. Chyna, Stephanie McMahon, and The Dudley Boyz are also part of the lineup, ensuring that fans get the full nostalgic experience.

Although gameplay footage was not revealed at the time of the announcement, the cover art and teaser trailer quickly sparked fan excitement. The focus of the Attitude Era Edition is not just on the past, but on blending the legacy of the 90s with the innovations of today. The game promises to introduce several new gameplay modes, including a CM Punk Showcase mode. This feature will allow players to revisit Punk’s most memorable matches and explore hypothetical matchups, including fantasy bouts against opponents he never faced during his career. This move seems to align with Punk’s recent high-profile return to WWE in 2023.

In addition to the CM Punk Showcase, the game will bring back fan-favorite match types such as the Inferno Match, which hasn’t appeared in a WWE game since WWE 2K14. New additions to the roster of match types include I Quit, 3 Stages of Hell, and Dumpster Match. Intergender matches are expected to feature more prominently across different modes, including MyFaction.

The game will feature both past and present WWE superstars. Current roster members like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair will also be included, ensuring WWE 2K26 remains relevant to both long-time fans and newer viewers. The NXT roster is rumored to be expanded as well, featuring fresh talent to keep the experience dynamic.

Release Date and Platforms

Fans of the WWE 2K series can expect a release in early March, following the franchise’s tradition of aligning with WrestleMania’s build-up. Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of 2K Sports, has confirmed that WWE 2K26 will launch before the fiscal year ends on March 31, 2026. While no official release date has been confirmed yet, reports suggest it will be in line with past March releases. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with rumors swirling about a possible release on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. However, no official word has been given on this front.

The lead-up to the game’s launch is expected to include more reveals, such as gameplay footage, developer interviews, and additional roster announcements. As pre-orders open on January 30, 2026, fans can look forward to even more details on the Attitude Era Edition’s exclusive content. This nostalgia-filled release promises to bridge the gap between generations of wrestling fans, delivering a robust and feature-rich experience.

WWE 2K26 is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated releases. By tapping into the beloved Attitude Era and adding substantial gameplay innovations, WWE 2K26 is positioning itself as a must-have for wrestling fans and gamers alike.