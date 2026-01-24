Wrexham’s Last-Gasp Victory Propels Them Into Play-Off Contention

Wrexham secured a dramatic 3-2 win over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on January 24, 2026, with Oliver Rathbone’s 95th-minute strike sealing an incredible comeback that lifted them into the Championship’s playoff places.

A Thrilling Turnaround

The match, which had all the hallmarks of a mid-table clash with little to separate the two sides, exploded into life in the final minutes. Wrexham, trailing 2-1 late on, capitalized on QPR’s defensive lapses and a costly red card to snatch an unlikely win. The victory marked a significant milestone for Wrexham, who have not been in the top six all season until now, moving up to sixth place with 44 points after 29 matches.

QPR, managed by Julien Stephan, looked to be in control for much of the match. After an early breakthrough in the sixth minute from Harvey Vale, who scored with a stunning volley off a rebound, the hosts dominated possession and chances, though they failed to extend their lead. Wrexham struggled in the first half, failing to register a single shot on target. The defense of QPR, with Steve Cook and Amadou Mbengue, held firm, and Wrexham seemed fortunate to go into the break only one goal down.

However, a tactical shift by Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson at halftime turned the game around. Wrexham equalized in the 54th minute when Callum Doyle found space inside the box, slamming home his first goal for the club. The momentum swung in Wrexham’s favor, but QPR regained the lead in the 80th minute when Steve Cook headed home a corner, seemingly putting the hosts on course for all three points.

Late Drama and Rathbone’s Heroics

But with time running out, QPR’s defense unraveled. Amadou Mbengue, already on a yellow card, was shown a red card for a rash challenge, reducing the hosts to ten men. This opened the door for Wrexham to push forward, and in the 93rd minute, substitute Josh Windass found space on the edge of the box and drilled home a stunning equalizer. The traveling Wrexham fans erupted, but there was more to come.

In the dying seconds of the game, Rathbone, who had been instrumental in Wrexham’s recent FA Cup run, produced the defining moment of the match. From 25 yards out, the midfielder launched a powerful shot that flew past QPR goalkeeper Joe Walsh, giving Wrexham the unlikeliest of victories in stoppage time. Rathbone’s goal was his fifth of the season and secured a vital three points for Wrexham.

The win was a heartbreaker for QPR, who were left to reflect on the red card and missed opportunities, including several chances that could have killed off the game earlier. Despite leading for much of the match, the loss leaves them 12th in the table with 40 points, just behind Wrexham.

For Wrexham, this remarkable comeback highlighted their resilience and fighting spirit, qualities that have defined their season. As they continue their playoff push, their next challenge comes in early February, with a trip to struggling Sheffield Wednesday and a crucial home clash against promotion hopefuls Millwall.