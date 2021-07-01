Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is aiming to return the club to the Football League.

Phil Parkinson has been hired as Wrexham’s next manager on a 12-month rolling contract.

The 53-year-old, who departed Sunderland in November of last year, beat over more than 60 other contenders for the position of Dean Keates’ replacement at the National League team.

The Red Dragons are owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who have a vision for the club that Parkinson admires.

He told Wrexham’s website, “Once the chairmen’s objectives were conveyed to me, the decision to join Wrexham was extremely straightforward.”

“Wrexham is an EFL club in every way except the one that matters, league status, and we have a very clear goal with work beginning right now.

“I didn’t need to be sold on the club; it sold itself, and I wanted to be a part of the trip this club is about to take.”

“We’d like to thank all those who applied for the post, but once we realized Phil was interested, he was our guy and we got him,” said co-chairmen McElhenny and Reynolds in a statement.

“Phil has a short-term goal of achieving promotion, but he is aware of the club’s long-term goals and has embraced every aspect of our vision.”

Parkinson has been promoted three times as a manager, with Colchester, Bradford, and Bolton. Steve Parkin has been hired as his assistant.