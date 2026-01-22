Wrexham Linked With Angers Forward As Deadline Approaches

As the January transfer window nears its close, Wrexham AFC has found itself at the center of rumors about a potential move for Sidiki Cherif, a 19-year-old striker currently with Ligue 1 side Angers. With the deadline fast approaching on February 2, 2026, manager Phil Parkinson faces increasing questions about his squad’s depth and any potential incoming players.

Wrexham, currently in their first season back in the English Championship after promotion, have yet to make any new signings during this window. The club made a splash last summer with 13 new arrivals, but their focus now seems to be on squad stability and internal solutions, with key players returning from injury. Cherif, who joined Angers in the summer of 2025 and has scored four goals in 19 appearances this season, has reportedly drawn attention from multiple clubs, including Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Manager Focused on Squad Depth Amid Transfer Speculation

Despite the ongoing rumors, Parkinson has been careful to keep expectations in check. When asked about Cherif, he confirmed that Wrexham has been linked with several names but did not confirm any deals were imminent. “There are lots of names we get linked with, some have got some truth in them and some of them haven’t,” Parkinson stated ahead of Wrexham’s clash with Queens Park Rangers. “There’s enquiries and talks going on, but sometimes they come to fruition, sometimes they don’t.” He also reiterated that his primary focus remains on the players already in the squad.

While Wrexham has not yet made a signing this window, the team has seen a number of players return to fitness, including Danny Ward, Andy Cannon, Lewis Brunt, and Aaron James, all of whom have been sidelined for extended periods. Parkinson emphasized the importance of having these players available as they push for a strong finish to the season, noting that with their returns, the immediate need for new signings has diminished.

However, Parkinson has not ruled out the possibility of making a move if the right player becomes available at the right price. “If the right player became available, we would make a move, but it’s not an absolute necessity,” he said. The club has maintained a cautious approach to transfers, preferring to make moves that fit their long-term strategy rather than rushing into panic buys.

In addition to potential arrivals, Wrexham is also facing the possibility of player departures. Striker Paul Mullin, along with midfielders Elliot Lee and Harry Ashfield, have all been mentioned in connection with potential loan moves. Mullin, who has been a fan favorite, has attracted some interest, but nothing has been confirmed yet. As for Lee, who has recovered from a knee injury, Parkinson acknowledged that several clubs have enquired about him. “He’s just weighing up his options,” Parkinson explained. “I had a chat with him this morning to get the right move for him to get some football from now to the end of the season.” A loan move for Lee, who was a key player during the club’s promotion, could benefit both the player and the club as they navigate a crowded squad.

Wrexham’s cautious yet thoughtful approach to the transfer window reflects the club’s growing maturity and long-term vision. The potential signing of Sidiki Cherif, if it materializes, would align with the club’s strategy of investing in youth and potential rather than immediate, high-cost solutions. His versatility as both a striker and winger would provide Parkinson with more tactical options as the club faces a demanding Championship schedule in the months ahead.

As the window closes and the February 2 deadline looms, all eyes will be on Wrexham to see if any last-minute deals are made. For now, the focus remains firmly on the squad’s current players, with Parkinson’s mantra of “concentrating on the players we have” guiding the team through the final stretch of the season.