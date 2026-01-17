Wrexham Captain James McClean Poised for Emotional Return to Derry City

Wrexham AFC’s captain, James McClean, is set to depart the Championship club for a highly anticipated return to his boyhood club, Derry City. This marks the end of a memorable chapter in both his career and Wrexham’s rise in English football.

McClean’s Wrexham Departure After Key Contributions

As the January transfer window nears its close, the 36-year-old midfielder is expected to complete his move back to the League of Ireland Premier Division, with his departure confirming the long-rumored return to Derry City. The news comes after a season where McClean’s form had dipped, compounded by a recent three-match suspension for violent conduct. Despite these challenges, McClean played a pivotal role in Wrexham’s rise from League Two to the Championship, helping secure two consecutive promotions.

Wrexham CEO Mike Williamson expressed support for the captain’s decision, citing the club’s commitment to backing players in pursuit of their personal goals. “Jimmy’s going on to pursue another opportunity that he’s looking at,” Williamson stated on January 17, 2026. While the club has not confirmed McClean’s destination, sources indicate that Derry City is set to offer the veteran a chance to return home. This transfer will be completed by February 2, 2026, closing a significant chapter in Wrexham’s story.

McClean’s connection to Wrexham is undeniable, with his leadership instrumental in the club’s meteoric rise. He helped propel Wrexham to the Championship with key performances, including four goals in the 2023-24 League Two campaign, contributing to the club’s second-place finish and back-to-back promotions. His leadership on the field has made him a fan favorite, with his gritty style of play and never-say-die attitude at the forefront of Wrexham’s success.

However, the 2025-26 season has proved more difficult for McClean. The veteran midfielder is yet to score this campaign, and his recent suspension for violent conduct, following a confrontation during a derby loss to Swansea City, has added further turmoil to his tenure. Despite missing several matches, McClean returned to help Wrexham secure an impressive FA Cup victory over Premier League side Nottingham Forest, further solidifying his legacy.

McClean’s journey, which began at Derry City, has taken him through various clubs in England, including Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, and Stoke City, before arriving at Wrexham in August 2023. His controversial refusal to wear a poppy on Remembrance Sunday has also been a hallmark of his career, rooted in his personal connection to the Bloody Sunday tragedy in Derry in 1972.

As McClean prepares to move on from Wrexham, the club’s supporters express gratitude for his contributions. Though Wrexham continues to compete in the Championship, McClean’s leadership and influence will be sorely missed as the club looks ahead to life without their captain. His move to Derry City represents more than a transfer; it is the culmination of a career that began at the club and a return to the place where it all began.