Wrexham 1-2 Norwich City | Championship highlights



Wrexham’s Five-Game Winning Run Ends as Norwich Claim Dramatic 2-1 Victory

Norwich City continued their revival under Philippe Clement by ending Wrexham’s five-match winning streak with a hard-fought 2-1 victory in a dramatic EFL Championship clash at the Stok Cae Ras on Saturday, a match that was delayed for around 20 minutes due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

The visitors made a dream start and took the lead after just nine minutes when debutant Ali Ahmed picked out Anis Ben Slimane, who calmly guided his finish beyond Arthur Okonkwo from 12 yards to score his first goal of the season. Norwich almost doubled their advantage moments later as Ahmed’s curling effort crashed against the crossbar, underlining the Canaries’ bright opening.

Wrexham weathered the early storm and gradually grew into the game. Their pressure was rewarded midway through the first half when Max Cleworth delivered a precise cross and Sam Smith powered a header into the far corner to make it 1-1, marking his third goal in as many league matches.

The match was halted early in the second half following a medical emergency in the home end, bringing a long and tense pause to proceedings. When play resumed, Norwich emerged with renewed purpose. After Okonkwo denied Jovon Makama at close range, the in-form striker made no mistake minutes later, finishing a swift counter-attack with a low, driven shot to restore the visitors’ lead at 2-1.

Phil Parkinson responded by throwing on attacking reinforcements, including Kieffer Moore, as Wrexham pushed hard for a late equaliser. The hosts came agonisingly close in the closing stages when Nathan Broadhead’s effort was brilliantly saved by Vladan Kovacevic, preserving Norwich’s lead.

The final whistle confirmed a crucial away win for Norwich, extending their unbeaten run on the road to four matches and keeping them just one point from safety despite remaining 22nd in the table. For Wrexham, the defeat brought their impressive home unbeaten run in the Championship to an end, though they remain well placed in 10th and firmly in the play-off conversation.

Under Clement, Norwich’s upward momentum continues, while Wrexham will look to quickly bounce back and resume their push up the table in the coming weeks.