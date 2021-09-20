Wrestling Manager Accuses Former Champion Of Failing To Execute “Press Slam” On Girlfriend In WWE News

Brock Lesnar has returned to WWE, and many expect him to square battle against reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns at some point.

Reigns is supposed to face Finn Balor first at the upcoming Extreme Rules event, so things are a little complex right now.

The Beast Incarnate is expected to have a role in the upcoming pay-per-view, which will set the setting for a massive showdown at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21.

If Reigns successfully defends against Balor, the match will be for the WWE Universal Title.

However, based on the odds, “The Tribal Chief” is greatly favored to defeat “The Demon” in that encounter.

While the Reigns vs. Lesnar match is expected to be entertaining, it is in danger of being postponed because to a scheduling conflict.

Lesnar has been accused of sexual misconduct in the past few months. Wrestling manager and commentator Jim Cornette alleged that during their Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) days, the former WWE Champion botched a Giant Press Slam and injured his girlfriend.

Cornette talked about the event on the ThyBostonHeeL podcast.

Back in the day, the OVW was WWE’s developmental promotion.

Lesnar paired up with Shelton Benjamin to face the Disciples of Synn, according to Cornette. The 44-year-old was supposed to slam Cornette’s girlfriend, Stacy, as part of the script.

At the moment, Stacy was in charge of her opponents.

Lesnar’s move on Stacy backfired, and she was injured as a result. To make matters worse, Cornette’s girlfriend alleged that Lesnar took advantage of Stacy’s private parts by pinching them.

Stacy burst into tears and notified Cornette about it, despite the latter cautioning “The Beast Incarnate” to execute the move carefully.

Given the disclosure, it will be fascinating to see if this becomes a full-fledged issue. For the time being, the most anticipated match is Lesnar vs. Reigns. Apart from that, Paul Heyman is being scrutinized.

Before teaming with Reigns, Heyman handled Lesnar for numerous years. This happened after Lesnar’s last match, which he lost to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year.