WrestleMania 42 Rumors Heat Up: AJ Lee, Becky Lynch, and Shifting Championship Contenders

With the Royal Rumble just around the corner, WWE fans are eagerly speculating about the star-studded matchups heading into WrestleMania 42. Amidst the excitement, one potential showdown has captured the wrestling world’s attention: AJ Lee versus Becky Lynch. According to sources, this dream match is now among the most talked-about bouts for the biggest event of the year. Lee, who has been away from the ring for several years, is rumored to return for a singles match at WrestleMania, a milestone that fans have long been hoping for. While WWE officials face logistical challenges in bringing Lee back, it seems the company is set on delivering this long-anticipated encounter. The possibility of AJ Lee facing Becky Lynch, a multi-time champion and key figure in WWE’s women’s evolution, has the potential to captivate fans on the grandest stage of them all.

AJ Lee’s Possible Return and the Women’s Royal Rumble

If confirmed, this matchup would mark Lee’s first singles match at WrestleMania, and fans are buzzing with predictions. The excitement surrounding this potential showdown is palpable, with many speculating about the kind of in-ring storytelling and chemistry the two wrestlers could bring. Alongside this rumor, another development is gaining traction in the women’s division: Liv Morgan has emerged as a strong favorite to win the Women’s Royal Rumble, set for January 31, 2026, in Saudi Arabia. While betting odds are far from definitive, Morgan’s momentum in recent weeks suggests a significant push may be on the horizon, sparking discussions about a potential career-defining moment for her.

On the men’s side, the Royal Rumble betting odds have Roman Reigns ( 150), GUNTHER ( 200), and Bron Breakker listed as favorites, with many wondering whether Reigns will maintain his reign as the face of WWE or if a new challenger will rise to the occasion. The inclusion of fresh faces like GUNTHER, whose rise has been nothing short of impressive, and Breakker, with his explosive athleticism, has made the 2026 Royal Rumble one of the most unpredictable in recent memory.

Adding to the intrigue, WWE has reportedly been rebranding one of its recent signings. Powerhouse Hobbs, who has been confirmed as joining WWE, is set to debut under the ring name “Royce Keys.” With a trademark already filed for the new name, speculation is high about the direction WWE plans to take with Keys, whose raw power and presence could make a significant impact on the main roster.

Meanwhile, the rumor mill is also buzzing about the potential return of one of WWE’s most iconic figures: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Although a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble seems unlikely, especially given Austin’s complicated history with WWE events in Saudi Arabia, the mere possibility has left fans hopeful for a nostalgia-filled return. If Austin does make a cameo, it would undoubtedly be a moment that shakes the WWE Universe.

Back in the men’s championship picture, Sami Zayn’s recent rise is making waves. After defeating Ilja Dragunov on WWE SmackDown in January, Zayn secured a spot in a fatal four-way match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24. The stakes? The winner will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. Zayn, who has built momentum behind the scenes, is quietly positioning himself as a serious title contender. Despite creative shifts within WWE, his path to WrestleMania remains a key topic of discussion as the championship picture becomes more fluid.

For Drew McIntyre, the reigning WWE Champion, the upcoming fatal four-way match could determine his next challenger. With the Royal Rumble nearing, all eyes are on McIntyre as he faces a growing list of contenders, including Zayn, Dragunov, and others. The outcome of this weekend’s match could be pivotal for both McIntyre’s title defenses and the landscape of WWE’s upcoming events.

With the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season in full swing, WWE fans are in for a wild ride. Whether it’s the rumored AJ Lee and Becky Lynch showdown, the potential surprise return of Steve Austin, or the rise of new stars like Royce Keys and Liv Morgan, the road to WrestleMania 42 promises to be full of twists, turns, and plenty of excitement. As always in WWE, nothing is certain until the final bell rings.