WrestleMania 36 Rematch Could Decide Roman Reigns’ Next Big Opponent, According to WWE Rumors

Drew McIntyre wants gold around his waist once more, and it’s widely assumed that he’s targeting Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

However, pursuing “The Tribal Chief” directly is difficult by the fact that there is already a plot involving another former champion, Brock Lesnar.

With three huge names in the mix, it appears that determining who actually deserves a shot at Reigns’ Universal Title is the best way to go.

When McIntyre faced and defeated Mustafa Ali on WWE SmackDown on October 29, pundits seem to have detected a possible easter egg.

The Scottish wrestler defeated Ali with a Kimura lock in a one-sided match. McIntyre’s finisher was out of the ordinary, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (through Michael Perry of Ringside News) felt there was a purpose for it.

The Kimura lock is a technique Lesnar has employed before. According to Meltzer, it’s a way to tease a prospective conflict at some point in the future.

McIntyre has a score to settle with Lesnar. Last year, “The Beast Incarnate” was defeated by “The Scottish Psychopath” at WrestleMania 36.

Since then, a lot has changed.

When McIntyre was selected to WWE SmackDown, it was expected that he would end up in a match with Reigns.

However, given Lesnar’s $1 million fine and indefinite suspension, a partnership with McIntyre makes sense.

In a possible scenario, the two would compete for the right to be Reigns’ No. 1 contender, something WWE fans would undoubtedly enjoy watching.

However, it wouldn’t be strange if Reigns faced both Lesnar and McIntyre for the title at the same time.

If their feud is scripted on one of WWE’s forthcoming shows, Lesnar and McIntyre are unlikely to quickly resolve it.