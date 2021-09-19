‘Wow, that’s incredible.’ – After Crystal Palace’s victory, Gary Lineker praises a Liverpool player.

One Liverpool player, according to Gary Lineker, put in a “amazing” performance against Crystal Palace.

The Reds defeated the Blues 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday to climb to the top of the Premier League rankings.

Jurgen Klopp’s team kept their unbeaten start to the season with goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keita.

There was a lot of debate over Klopp’s team selection in the build-up to the game.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made six changes from the side that defeated AC Milan in midweek, one of which was forced.

After Liverpool’s win against Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp confirms his rotation plan.

Due to illness, Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw at the last minute, and James Milner took his place.

Despite facing Wilfried Zaha, Milner was able to prevent the attacker from causing any harm to Liverpool’s defense while also escaping a booking.

On Match of the Day, Lineker began a talk about Milner by saying, “This guy just defies Father Time, doesn’t he?”

Following Milner’s remarkable performance, fellow analyst Jermaine Jenas complimented on the 35-year-performance old’s and fitness levels.

“It’s incredible,” Jenas added. “It’s a testament to the way he looks after himself that he can just come in and play the way he does in these types of games.”

Milner led the way in touches, passes, passes in the opponent half, tackles, crosses, distance covered, and sprints across both Liverpool and Palace, according to a graphic shown on Match of the Day.

“That’s extraordinary,” Lineker said after seeing the chart.

“He’s a fantastic professional who just keeps going.”