‘Wow,’ says Jurgen Klopp in response to a query about Liverpool’s future.

Jurgen Klopp has slammed rumours surrounding his Liverpool future, stressing that he doesn’t need to think about it right now.

The German’s contract at Anfield expires in 2024, and speculation surrounding his future has resurfaced in the wake of Steven Gerrard’s hiring as Aston Villa manager earlier this week.

When he was introduced to the press at Villa Park, the Reds great refused to be drawn on his own ambitions of becoming Liverpool manager one day.

When asked about his own future as a result, Klopp said that no other manager has to deal with the same scrutiny on when they might quit their current roles.

“Wow. Stevie said a lot of great and insightful things, in my opinion “He told reporters about it.

“I was watching the news conference and thought it was fantastic. Make sure we’re talking about Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa, not Liverpool and Steven Gerrard.

“And now you’ve turned it around to pose the following question? I don’t have to think about these things right now, thank goodness, since we’re in the middle of the season and everything we’re thinking about is this.

“I believe I’ve covered everything there is to know about it. No other manager receives as many questions about what will happen in the next two and a half years, three years, or four years.

“I didn’t think about it until you asked, and I’m not interested in thinking about it right now. It’s fine the way it is.

“It’ll be over when it’s over, but it’s a long way off, so let’s concentrate on that.”