Workers in New York City’s Food Delivery Industry Unite Against Assaults and Theft.

“A colleague needs assistance to reclaim his bicycle!” reads a message in the Delivery Boys United WhatsApp group, a group of food delivery workers in New York who are banding together to defend themselves after attacks and thefts.

Vicente Carrasco, a 39-year-old Mexican, founded the group after being assaulted in March. They want to protect themselves and their electric bikes, which cost roughly $3,000 and are their only source of income, along with their phones.

Carrasco and other “deliveristas,” usually men, congregate under the Queensboro Bridge on the Manhattan side of the East River every night after a long day of riding around the Big Apple. They wait to come to the help of any colleague in distress.

“We follow a stolen bicycle with GPS,” he told AFP, emphasizing that they never ride alone.

“Whenever there are a large number of us, we will always try to reclaim it.” We don’t want to put our lives at jeopardy. You have no idea if someone is armed. “We do the best we can.” This year in New York, there have been multiple allegations of attacks on delivery people. In Chinatown in October, a 51-year-old cyclist was stabbed to death and his e-bike was stolen.

A Harlem deliverista was shot and killed in April. Another man on a scooter was hit by a car in Queens the same month.

Eric Adams, who is poised to be voted as New York City’s next mayor on Tuesday, has promised to make the city’s streets safer if elected in January.

For the time being, Carrasco’s company is collaborating with three other groups to bring together over 1,000 delivery riders from Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

“This is my way of life,” says Jose Rodrigo Nevares, another organizer whose comrade was killed while his bicycle was stolen.

“I feed my family and pay my rent with my bike.” He continues, “I can’t just leave it for someone to take it away.”

Official estimates put the number of deliveristas in New York at around 65,000.

Carrasco and the other organizations decided to take matters into their own hands after becoming frustrated with how police handled situations.

“We did this because when you contact the cops after being robbed, they never show up,” he explains. “We arrange ourselves so that we can defend ourselves and so that we can be faster.” The New York Police Department, for its part, claims that its “Operation Identification” assists in the recovery of registered stolen bicycles and that the NYPD thoroughly investigates such offenses.

"These offenses are taken seriously by the NYPD."