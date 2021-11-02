Workers begin the delicate process of removing the Indians’ logo off the scoreboard at the stadium.

The Cleveland Indians are no longer in existence.

According to the Associated Press, work on removing the team’s written emblem off the Progressive Field scoreboard has begun. At the stadium, many crew members were seen dismantling the letters.

The removal of the emblem from the scoreboard has proven to be a complex task. Members were spotted cutting into the “I” of the name and using a crane to pull it off the board. This crane was situated between two of the ballpark’s light towers. Windy weather forced a temporary halt to the project, which could be a typical occurrence during the removal procedure.

The sign will be removed over the next few days and replaced with one bearing the team’s new name, the Guardians. When the procedure is finished, it will be stored until the team can agree on a location for it. By the start of the 2022 season, the Guardians’ logo will be on the scoreboard.

The removal of the Indians sign signals the end of the team’s moniker, which was modified earlier this year following a nationwide review of racist team names. The phrase has been removed from other signage, and the Guardians will take over as the official team name in the coming weeks.

The Indians, who have been known as the Indians since 1915, have taken another step in their offseason rebranding.

Paul Dolan, the owner, joked in July that it was too enormous to fit in his basement.

When the Indians moved from Municipal Stadium to their new ballpark, Jacobs Field, in 1994, a neon sign of their Chief Wahoo insignia was removed and is currently on display at the Western Reserve Historical Society building.

Last Friday, a roller derby squad known as the Cleveland Guardians since 2013 sued the baseball team in federal court, arguing that the switch infringes on its trademark.

Last Friday, a roller derby squad known as the Cleveland Guardians since 2013 sued the baseball team in federal court, arguing that the switch infringes on its trademark.

The lawsuit said that "two sports clubs in the same city cannot have identical names," according to Washington Newsday. Major League Baseball would never allow lacrosse for the 'Chicago Cubs' or the 'New York Yankees.'