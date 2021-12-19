Woods is pleased with his return to the PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods had a spectacular return to competitive golf on Saturday, shooting a 10-under-par 62 at the PNC Championship family tournament in Florida alongside his son Charlie.

Even though he lacked his typical power and length, Woods, who was playing for the first time since sustaining career-threatening injuries in a February crash in California, showed flashes of his previous brilliance.

The 45-year-old golf legend rode in a cart around the Ritz Carlton Golf Course’s 7,106-yard course.

He later confessed that the round’s physical demands were difficult; at one point, Woods was spotted obviously wincing.

“It’s disappointing when I don’t hit the ball as far as I know I can and the shots I see don’t come off the way I want,” Woods said, adding that he only hit “three decent shots” overall.

“I don’t have a lot of stamina.” I haven’t tried it yet. What is this, my fourth or fifth round of the year? The 15-time major champion admitted, “I don’t have any golf endurance.”

“It was a sluggish day because it’s exhausting out there.” I’ll have to regain my endurance and smash thousands upon thousands of golf balls if I want to compete on the Tour level. It simply takes time.” Woods, who has refused to set a date for his comeback to full-fledged PGA Tour-level competition golf, said his physical fitness was still far from where it needed to be.

“I’m afraid I don’t have it.” “You’re aware of my fitness,” Woods replied.

“I don’t have the game, nor do I have the speed, nor do I have anything like that.” So I’m just getting back into it now. I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to participate in this event until a few weeks ago.

“I’m still able to hit short irons and putt.” That hasn’t gone away. The longer stuff has the pace and some of the shots.

“I’m not a practicer.” You can’t practice, and after everything that’s happened to me this year, it’s been a difficult year. So please accept my apologies for not being in golf shape. I’m not in great shape for practice. I’m not in the best of shape for a tournament.” Woods and his kid, who were dressed in matching uniforms, joked and laughed during the round, which he shared with close buddy Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas.

"Charlie and I had a lot of fun playing with the Thomas family again, and we're really close, so it was a lot of fun there, was a lot of fun there."