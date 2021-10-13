Women’s Top Seeds Fall In Indian Wells As Composed Zverev Slips Past Murray

Despite an equipment breakdown, Alexander Zverev won the ATP Indian Wells match between the two most recent Olympic gold medalists on Tuesday, beating off a furious challenge from Andy Murray.

The 24-year-old German advanced to the fourth round of the combined women’s and men’s tennis competition in the California desert after beating two-time Olympic gold medalist Murray 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in both sets.

Zverev earned Olympic gold in the recent Tokyo Games, while Murray, the former world No. 1, won gold in both the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The winner of another third-round encounter between Gael Monfils of France and hard-hitting South African Kevin Anderson will face third-seeded Zverev.

After missing many simple shots on Tuesday, Murray tossed his racquet multiple times. The outbursts contrasted with Zverev’s ability to keep focus through a shoe failure in the seventh game of the second set.

Zverev ripped a lace on his left shoe while racing down a ball with the match at 3-3. He continued to play with the unsteady shoe, but had to take a longer pause in between games to change the laces. Murray took advantage of the opportunity to use the restroom.

After that, Zverev won three of the following five games to force a tiebreaker.

In the second set tiebreaker, Zverev was up 3-0, but Murray battled back to 4-5 before Zverev finished him out at the net.

On a day when more seeds went out, unseeded Shelby Rogers stunned US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a grueling three-setter on the WTA side of the draw.

Rogers advanced to the quarter-finals by defeating Canadian youngster Fernandez 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in two hours and 34 minutes.

“It came down to who could dictate the points,” Rogers added. “Who would be the first to get possession of the points?”

“She has a great future ahead of her.” Today was a lucky day for me, and I’m looking forward to the quarter-finals.” Rogers will face Jelena Ostapenko, the 24th seed, who defeated second seed Iga Swiatek of Poland in straight sets.

After splitting the first two sets, Rogers broke a 4-4 tiebreaker deadlock with a backhand winner, then won the next two points to clinch the match.

The 23rd-seeded Fernandez maintained service in the third set's long 12th game to force a tiebreaker. She got an after seeing off one match point.