Women’s Top Seeds Fall In Indian Wells As Composed Zverev Slips Past Murray

Despite an equipment breakdown, Alexander Zverev won the ATP Indian Wells match between the two most recent Olympic gold medalists on Tuesday, beating off a furious challenge from Andy Murray.

The 24-year-old German advanced to the fourth round of the combined women’s and men’s tennis competition in the California desert after beating two-time Olympic gold medalist Murray 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in both sets.

“I’m satisfied with how the match went,” Zverev remarked. “It was a highly fascinating contest, in my opinion. It was at a fairly high level.” Zverev earned Olympic gold in the recent Tokyo Games, while Murray, the former world No. 1, won gold in both the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The third-seeded Zverev will face Gael Monfils of France, who defeated Kevin Anderson of South Africa 7-5, 6-2.

“You must take pleasure in what you are doing. You have to enjoy your time on the court. You’ve got to enjoy yourself when you’re playing tennis “Zverev explained. “After Wimbledon, I relished every moment I spent on the court.” After missing many simple shots on Tuesday, Murray tossed his racquet multiple times. The outbursts contrasted with Zverev’s calm demeanor when the laces on his left shoe snapped in the seventh game of the second set.

He continued to play with the unsteady shoe, but had to take a longer pause in between games to change the laces. Murray took advantage of the opportunity to use the restroom.

After that, Zverev won three of the following five games to force a tiebreaker.

In the second set tiebreaker, Zverev was up 3-0, but Murray battled back to 4-5 before Zverev finished him out at the net.

Murray expressed his disappointment, saying, “Obviously, I want to be winning these matches.” “In the last few months, I haven’t. Something has to be done.” Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated Italian veteran Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the night encounter to get to the fourth round.

Tsitsipas will face Alex De Minaur of Australia, who beat Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets.

Tsitsipas, 23, finished runner-up in the French Open this year, becoming the first Greek to reach a Grand Slam final.

On a day when additional high seeds were knocked out, unseeded Shelby Rogers defeated US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a long three-setter on the WTA side of the draw.

