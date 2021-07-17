Women’s Football Makes Its Professional Debut in Japan

Former champions Japan are aiming for a comeback with the country’s first professional league for female players as global interest in women’s football grows.

Japan has lagged behind a decade after winning the Women’s World Cup in 2011, despite the sport becoming more popular and lucrative abroad.

However, the new league’s organizers hope that when it begins in September, it will bring prestige and new talent to Japanese clubs, capitalizing on increased interest in the region ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“We felt a feeling of urgency because we believed that if Japan did not go pro immediately, it would be left behind globally,” said Kikuko Okajima, chair of the WE League (short for Women Empowerment).

“We’re in the thick of a pandemic,” she told AFP, “but we chose not to postpone the event and instead establish the pro-league.”

Japan is currently ranked 10th in the FIFA women’s rankings, trailing many European nations and the United States, which was led to victory at the previous World Cup by Megan Rapinoe.

The national team, dubbed “Nadeshiko” after a pink flower that represents femininity in Japan, won silver in London 2012 but did not qualify for Rio, and its chances of winning a medal this summer on home soil are minimal.

According to Okajima, Japanese clubs are struggling to stay up as more teams in Europe and overseas turn professional, implying that “the standard of women’s football is fast rising.”

Chifure AS Elfen Saitama, one of the WE League’s 11 founding clubs, nevertheless, has a bright future.

The league’s inauguration, according to goalkeeper Natsumi Asano, 23, is a “really crucial milestone.”

As her teammates practiced headers and discussed strategies at their training facility outside Tokyo, she told AFP, “I am hopeful, and I also feel responsibility as a player” for the game’s success.

Female footballers aren’t always appreciated for their abilities in Japan, according to Asano, who recalls being surprised to be greeted with loud cheers at an under-17s match in the United States.

She thinks that as the league expands, this will change.

“If we can show we’re just as good as men’s football teams,” she remarked, “there will be more sponsors and supporters.”

Okajima intends to enhance the sport’s profile in Japan and recruit new followers, particularly young women in their twenties.

In the country’s highest semi-professional women’s league, just about 1,300 fans attend games on average, despite the fact that it is a popular sport. Brief News from Washington Newsday.