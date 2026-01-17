Women’s FA Cup Fourth Round: Surprises and Drama Unfold

Injuries, Early Recalls, and High-Stakes Matches Shape FA Cup Drama

The Women’s FA Cup fourth round has provided fans with a weekend full of excitement, surprises, and key performances that are altering the trajectory of the competition. As the teams vie for a spot in the fifth round, the stakes couldn’t be higher, and unexpected twists are keeping supporters on the edge of their seats.

One of the biggest headlines emerged from Liverpool, where 19-year-old Polish defender Emilia Szymczak was recalled by her parent club, FC Barcelona, on January 16, 2026. Szymczak, who had joined Liverpool on loan for top-flight experience, had only made one appearance for the Reds before an injury cut her loan short. Now, she will continue her rehabilitation in Spain, hoping to break into Barcelona’s first team. Liverpool, facing a crucial tie against London Bees on January 18, must adapt to her absence, which leaves a gap in their defensive ranks.

In other action, Chelsea Women kicked off their FA Cup campaign with a match against Crystal Palace, a familiar opponent for the Blues. This fixture, which took place at Kingsmeadow on January 16, saw Chelsea field a depleted squad due to injuries to key players like Aggie Beever-Jones, Catarina Macario, and Niamh Charles. Despite these setbacks, Chelsea aimed to continue their dominant form from last season, where they completed a domestic treble. Crystal Palace, though relegated to the second tier, came into the game with confidence, having recently fought hard against top-tier opposition like Arsenal. The match ended with Chelsea’s triumph, but it wasn’t a walk in the park for the Blues.

West Ham’s Clinical Win and Burnley’s FA Cup Journey

West Ham United secured a dominant 3-0 win over Newcastle United, earning their place in the fifth round. At Gateshead International Stadium, Viviane Asseyi was the star, scoring and providing assists for Riko Ueki and Sarah Brasero-Carreira. West Ham’s clinical performance ensured they would advance, with the next draw scheduled for January 19.

Meanwhile, Manchester United Women are preparing for a crucial home game against Burnley, set for January 18. Although the match won’t be televised, fans can catch live radio commentary. Despite several key injuries and a suspension, United remains the favorite, given their deep squad and recent form, including a win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s League Cup. Burnley, an impressive force in the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division, has yet to lose a match this season, making them a tough opponent for the Red Devils.

The FA Cup’s unpredictable nature continues to captivate, with upsets, rising stars, and injuries reshaping the tournament. As the fifth-round draw approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting to see if more surprises are in store. Will the favorites maintain their momentum, or will another Cinderella story unfold in the next phase of the competition?