Women’s FA Cup Draw Sets Merseyside Derby, Chatham Town Eyes Upset

The fifth round of the 2026 Women’s FA Cup has set the stage for a series of thrilling encounters, with the draw on January 19 unveiling a highly anticipated Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton. As sixteen teams battle for a coveted spot in the quarterfinals, underdogs Chatham Town have emerged as one of the competition’s most exciting stories, drawing attention for their fairytale run.

Chatham Town Dreams of Cup Shock

The draw for the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup has sparked widespread excitement, not least due to the dramatic inclusion of Chatham Town, the lowest-ranked team still in the competition. The Women’s National League Division One South East side’s remarkable 3-0 victory over York City has catapulted them into the spotlight as they await a potential clash with one of the Women’s Super League (WSL) giants.

Chatham Town, who are ranked fifth in the draw, could face any of the WSL’s heavyweights, including reigning champions Chelsea or Manchester City. Their manager and players are embracing the underdog role, hoping for a tie that will allow them to continue their historic run. For many, the possibility of seeing a non-WSL side advance further remains one of the competition’s most tantalizing prospects.

As the tournament progresses, the fifth round fixtures promise high drama, with all eyes on the fierce Merseyside derby. Liverpool, fresh off a dominant 6-0 victory over London Bees, will host Everton at Anfield. The rivalry between the two clubs is well-established, and with a place in the quarterfinals at stake, the pressure is on both sides to secure local bragging rights.

Fifth Round Lineup Complete

The complete set of teams drawn for the fifth round includes 10 WSL clubs, with Everton, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Arsenal among the top-tier teams still vying for glory. The full list of confirmed teams includes: Charlton Athletic, Manchester City, Sheffield United, Oxford United, Chatham Town, Arsenal, Manchester United, Bristol City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton