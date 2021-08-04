Wolves make an official offer for Liverpool’s Champions League hero, according to reports.

Wolves have reportedly made a formal proposal for Divock Origi, a key player for Liverpool in the Champions League this season.

According to Turkish writer Ekrem Konur, Wolves have approached Liverpool with a $14 million deal.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has set a cost of roughly $28 million for Origi, according to The Athletic.

Origi was an important part of Liverpool’s Champions League campaign in the 2019-20 season, scoring in both the semi-final and final. He scored a brace in Liverpool’s 4-0 triumph over Barcelona in the second leg of the last-four tie at Anfield before scoring in the 2-0 win over Tottenham in the final, which gave Liverpool their sixth Champions League trophy.

Apart from that, in his six seasons at Anfield, the Belgian winger has battled to establish himself in Liverpool’s regular starting XI. Despite Liverpool’s front three’s varied success last season, Origi only appeared in 17 games across all competitions, with only five appearances in the starting XI.

Origi has been linked with a transfer away from Liverpool in recent months, with Leeds United, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Wolves, and Club Brugge all all interested in signing the 26-year-old center-forward.

The arrival of Diogo Jota was previously reported to push Origi to switch to Brugge during the January 2021 window. That move, however, never materialized, and the teenage winger remained at Liverpool despite playing in fewer games. As a result, he was left out of Belgium’s squad for the recently concluded Euro 2020.

Origi, who has just one year left on his current deal, met with Jurgen Klopp in December to discuss his future at Liverpool.

“It’s always about evolution for me, and we don’t really know where that progression stops. I went with my gut instinct, which told me to stay. When I make a decision, I don’t second-guess myself. It’s not good if I start doubting things. We had negotiations with the club, and there were also internal discussions with the management. But I knew what I needed to do to further my profession. I simply had to return to that sensation. In general, it was just me making the decision,” Origi, who is presently training with Liverpool, said in an interview.