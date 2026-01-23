Wolves Face Ipswich Rivalry for Anis Mehmeti Transfer

Wolverhampton Wanderers are engaged in a fierce battle with Ipswich Town for the services of Bristol City’s Anis Mehmeti, as the January transfer window intensifies. With relegation fears looming over the Premier League side, the 25-year-old Albanian international has emerged as a key target. Mehmeti’s contract, set to expire in 2026, has fueled speculation, while his impressive performances in the Championship this season have caught the attention of clubs in both the Premier League and Championship.

Wolves, currently struggling near the bottom of the Premier League, find themselves 14 points adrift of safety following a goalless draw against Newcastle United. With relegation an ever-present threat, the club is prioritizing signings that could boost their chances of survival and rebuild their squad for next season. Mehmeti, with nine goals and six assists in 30 appearances this season, is seen as a potential solution to their attacking woes. However, his departure from Bristol City could be inevitable, as the club’s promotion hopes could hinge on selling their star player.

Competition from Ipswich and Potential Departures at Wolves

While Wolves are eager to add Mehmeti to their ranks, they are not alone in their pursuit. Ipswich Town, currently riding high in the Championship and pushing for automatic promotion, has also expressed interest in the forward. For Mehmeti, the decision could be a pivotal one. Joining Ipswich would mean being part of their push for Premier League football, while moving to Wolves presents the challenge of helping them avoid relegation.

The situation is further complicated by the potential departures of key Wolves players. Forwards Jorgen Strand Larsen, Hwang Hee-chan, and Mateus Mane are reportedly attracting interest from other clubs. Strand Larsen, in particular, is said to be the subject of a £40 million bid from Nottingham Forest, while Hwang Hee-chan has caught the eye of PSV Eindhoven. Should these players leave, Wolves’ need for reinforcements like Mehmeti would only become more urgent.

Wolves’ manager, Rob Edwards, is under pressure to strengthen his squad and potentially replace attacking players in a short amount of time. The club’s efforts to secure Mehmeti reflect their ambition to survive this season and plan for the future, regardless of which division they play in next year.

For Bristol City, the decision about Mehmeti’s future is equally complex. As the club aims for a playoff spot and dreams of their first-ever promotion to the Premier League, they face the dilemma of whether to cash in on their star asset or risk losing him for less if he stays until his contract expires. “Anis has been fantastic for us,” said a source close to the club. “His contributions this season have been crucial, and while we’d love to keep him, we also know how football works. If the right offer comes in, we have to consider it.”

The coming weeks are set to be crucial in this transfer saga. As Wolves and Ipswich vie for Mehmeti’s signature, the stakes are high for all parties involved. Wolves are desperate to escape relegation, while Ipswich are aiming for Premier League promotion. Meanwhile, Bristol City must weigh the financial benefits of selling their star man against their own ambitions for promotion. With interest mounting and negotiations likely to intensify, this transfer is far from settled.

As the window closes, all eyes will be on Mehmeti and his potential move. The final outcome could significantly impact the fortunes of all three clubs this season and beyond.