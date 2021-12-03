Wolves are facing a significant problem ahead of their match against Liverpool, according to boss Bruno Lage.

Wolves have a selection headache ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool on Saturday due to injury concerns and positive coronavirus infections.

Willy Boly, Yerson Mosquera, Jonny Castro Otto, and Pedro Neto were all injured for Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Burnley, so Bruno Lage was missing a number of crucial players.

Daniel Podence, an attacker, and Marcal, a defender, were both revealed to have contracted COVID-19 for the West Midlands side.

After returning a positive test last week, Podence has missed Wolves’ last two games, while Marcal was only ruled out of the Clarets’ midweek meeting at the last minute.

Lage has stated that the current scenario is beginning to spiral out of control as the number of players unavailable for Liverpool’s forthcoming opponents continues to climb.

“”If I was worried two weeks ago, you can image how worried I am now,” he told Birmingham Live after the draw on Wednesday.

“Let’s keep going, that’s all I have to say.

“This is why, in December and January, I told you that this is the biggest task for us – for me, my team, and the squad.

“Looking at our bench in the last game, we don’t have a lot of options.” We are attempting to administer the game in a unique manner.”