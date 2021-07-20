Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing an AC Milan player who has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even with a solid squad that includes Joao Moutinho, Nelson Semedo, and Pedro Neto, Wolverhampton is leaving no stone untouched.

The trio are all well-known Portuguese footballers, and it appears that one more is on the way.

According to reports, the Wolves have signed AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

The 22-year-old has already been the subject of conversations between the two parties. If he is effective, the forward has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and might provide a boost to the Wanderers’ upcoming season.

This, however, is contingent on who I Rossoneri deals out first.

This transfer window, AC Milan is expected to sell either Leao or Jens Petter Hauge.

It’s worth noting, though, that AC Milan is only interested in selling one of them.

The bad news for Wolves is that AC Milan appears to be more interested in offloading Hauge. Bundesliga clubs have expressed interest in him, but none have been able to meet the £17.6 million asking price.

So, until a team steps up to match Hauge’s demand, the spotlight moves on Leao.

Before moving to Lille in 2018, Leao was tutored by Tiago Fernandes at Sporting Lisbon.

In 2019, he will join AC Milan, with Fernandes thinking that Leao can excel at the greatest level.

Fernandes praised the Portuguese forward so much that he compared him to Cristiano Ronaldo.

In his opinion, Leao is capable of playing for any major European club.

“For speed, technique, and quality in the important phase of the play, he reminds me of Ronaldo, the ‘Phenomenon,’” Fernandes told Tuttomercatoweb at the time. “Rafael has the ability to play for Real Madrid, Barcelona, and all of Europe’s top clubs.”

Unfortunately, at AC Milan, Leao has not been able to live up to the hype.

In 22 appearances in Serie A, he scored six goals and added six assists. While his qualities are comparable to Ronaldo’s, his performance has not yet reached that level.

If he is signed by the Wanderers, Leao will most likely play on the left side of the field. Adama Traore, who would cover the opposing side, would be his partner.

If this deal is finalized, the Wolves should be a fun club to watch this season.