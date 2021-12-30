Without Thiago, Alisson, and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool would have a difficult time lining up against Chelsea.

Liverpool’s next encounter is against one of their Premier League championship rivals this weekend.

The Reds play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, in a game that is already being seen as a must-win in certain places.

Jurgen Klopp’s team was defeated 1-0 by Leicester City in their last match, and they have now fallen farther behind Manchester City.

Liverpool are currently in third place, nine points behind the top, while Chelsea are one point ahead of Liverpool in second place, having played one more game.

Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League could hinge on a win against Chelsea on Sunday, but they could be without several important players.

Because Andy Robertson is still out due to his red card against Tottenham earlier this month, Kostas Tsimikas is set to keep his place at left-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Joel Matip all participated in today’s training session and are expected to start against Chelsea.

Thiago Alcantara is yet to return to action, according to the most recent round of training photos.

Thiago missed the defeat to Leicester due to “muscle soreness” after missing the draw with Spurs because to a positive Covid-19 test.

He was not seen in training on Thursday, which could indicate that he will be unavailable this weekend as well.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Naby Keita, on the other hand, did take part and might start in midfield at Stamford Bridge.

Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker, Takumi Minamino, and Divock Origi were among the players who were not seen in training.

The possibility of Alisson’s absence will be concerning, but Klopp is likely to deliver an update during his press conference on Friday.

In the event that Alisson is unavailable, Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to fill in for the Brazilian in goal.

Firmino has only recently returned to full health following a hamstring injury, and has only appeared in Liverpool’s last three games.

This means that the front three in the capital may be Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane.