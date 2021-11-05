Without Jordan, the former Bulls star would not be considered among the NBA’s greats, according to a sports author.

Scottie Pippen is back in the spotlight, and it has impacted basketball fans in a variety of ways.

Michael Jordan’s remarks about him during “The Last Dance,” according to the 56-year-old, were condescending.

However, some sports analysts believe he should just be grateful since without Jordan and ex-Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson, he would not be hailed as an NBA legend.

Pippen’s outbursts, in the opinion of bestselling novelist Roland Lazenby, may be nothing more than a ploy to boost sales for his next book “Unguarded.”

“When I initially heard about Scottie’s charges a few months back, I thought to myself, ‘Well, Scottie’s got a book coming out.’ “Perhaps he requires controversy in order to sell books,” the 69-year-old wrote on Facebook.

Beyond that, the author of “Bull Run! The Story of the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls” and “Blood on the Horns: The Long Strange Ride of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls” emphasized that without Jordan and Jackson, Pippen would not have been successful.

“They both contributed to his success. Scottie’s ability to respond by becoming great is a credit to his character. “However, I’m not convinced he would have done it on his own,” the American scribe said.

NBA commentator Skip Bayless has also weighed in on Pippen’s latest outburst.

Overall, Bayless agreed with Lazenby’s assessment of the seven-time All-Star, noting that Pippen is fortunate to have had the opportunity to play beside “His Airness” at the time.

“Every night, Scottie Pippen should thank his lucky stars that he got to play with the greatest player in the history of any sport. Without Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen would have been just another decent player that no one cared about. He’s still clinging on Jordan’s tail “Bayless agreed to share.

Despite Jordan’s special mention of him in the Netflix video, Pippen had a different perspective.

In Pippen’s opinion, Jordan was glorifying himself rather than the entire Bulls team in the 1990s.

“I was only a prop,” she said. He referred to me as his “all-time best teammate.” In an interview with GQ Magazine, Pippen claimed, “He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried.”

Pippen made the remarks months after accusing Jackson of being a racist. This was in reference to the Bulls’ coach’s decision to go with Toni Kukoc in the 1994 NBA playoffs.

Pippen, enraged, begged to be taken out of the game.