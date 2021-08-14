With two second-half decisions, Rafa Benitez passes his first Everton test.

Rafa Benitez’s first genuine setback as Everton manager came after only 22 minutes.

The explosive atmosphere at a finally-full Goodison Park was enough to get the Blues off to a strong start against Southampton on Saturday, for the first time since March 2020, of course.

After a tough summer, that’s exactly what the team needed, let alone the new boss, who still needs to win over certain fans due to his previous loyalty across Stanley Park.

Benitez would not have liked to see Michael Keane lose concentration after putting in a solid few minutes of fast-flowing attacking football.

Che Adams stole the ball from the centre-back, who passed it to his new striking partner Adam Armstrong, who buried his shot beyond a helpless Jordan Pickford.

Everton needed to get out to a good start this season, and this was a spanner in the works that arrived far sooner than some might have expected.

The manager, on the other hand, appeared to be ready for it.

In this situation, any new boss at Goodison would be under some strain, but it was compounded for Benitez, whose hiring is still not universally supported.

Everton’s team still seems insufficient as things are, with the obvious omissions of those isolating due to Covid aside. He’ll have to overcome challenges like this throughout the coming season, I’m sure.

Despite what many in the stands would have believed, the Spaniard opted for modest system modifications rather than personnel alterations on this occasion.

After starting on the left flank, Richarlison moved to the center, switching with summer addition Demarai Gray, while Keane and Mason Holgate switched sides in the centre of defence.

Even though the changes were minor, they had a massive impact on Everton’s performance.

The Blues were back on the front foot almost immediately, determined to break down the visiting defense rather than struggle at the back.

Their little burst of pressure paid off quickly, with Andros Townsend cutting back into the danger zone for Richarlison to stretch and poke into.