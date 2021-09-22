With the Wembley to Liverpool bike ride, a Red Indians fan organization raises thousands of pounds for charity.

To collect thousands of pounds for philanthropic organizations, a group of Liverpool fans rode 250 miles from London to Anfield.

The Red Indians LFC fans group’s fundraising efforts will benefit Merseyside’s pioneering Fans Supporting Foodbanks project, The Toy Appeal, Project Giving, and Jamie Carragher’s 23 Foundation.

On Sunday, six of their members – Ash Thakrar, Jay Kanabar, Raj Chavda, Ariff Razzaq, Chetan Shah, and Lalit Mandalia – set off from Wembley Stadium with a support team.

They arrived at Anfield’s Shankly Gates on Wednesday afternoon after pausing for rest and great hospitality at MK Dons, Leicester City, and Crewe Alexandra. They were greeted by a mob of supporters, who included Liverpool legend John Barnes.

The club, which has been taking coaches from the city to Liverpool matches for fans of all cultures since 2008, set a fundraising target of £10,000, which has been smashed out of sight, with the total now approaching £15,000.

“We’ve been supporting the Fans Supporting Foodbanks campaign during the pandemic and for some time beforehand, and we just wanted to do something a bit different to increase awareness of the really important work they do,” said Raj Gandhi, President of The LFC Red Indians, who was among the support crew who accompanied the riders on their long journey north.

“We felt a bike ride like this would convey the wider picture of how food poverty has become a national issue that needs and deserves all of our attention because so many people have showed their support through donations.

“The initial idea came about a couple of years ago, but due to the pandemic, we had to postpone things. We felt this was the ideal moment, so we gathered our team and went for it.

“We’ve received tremendous support from both our own group and the larger football community, and it’s been terrific to see supporters from all over the leagues rallying behind us and cheering us on, which we appreciate tremendously.

“The clubs we visited in particular, once they realized what we were doing, couldn’t have been more supportive, and we did fantastically.”

“The summary comes to an end.”