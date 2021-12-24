With the support of a Premier League opponent, Everton’s new stadium can deliver on Dan Meis promise.

Chris Beesley traveled to London to see the Premier League’s two newest existing stadiums and what clues they might offer to a future at Bramley-Moore Dock as the first calendar year of construction on Everton’s new stadium draws to a close – the Blues have just erected the first above ground structure onsite – Chris Beesley travelled to London to see the Premier League’s two newest existing stadiums and what clues they might offer to a future at Bramley-

The second portion of his two-part program is now available.

Beautiful images from Dan Meis’ team and Laing O’Rourke assist to pique interest in Everton’s new stadium, but if you’re seeking for real-life inspiration to get your heart racing about what the relocation to Bramley-Moore Dock will mean for the Blues, it already exists at Tottenham Hotspur.

Let’s get this straight. There’s no denying that this is currently the best stadium in the British Isles, if not all of Europe.

On the march of progress, it establishes a high bar that Everton must now surpass when their new stadium is ready.

As Katrina Law, co-chair of the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust, says, such progress is only normal.

“Arsenal’s stadium was great a decade ago, but to be honest, it’s just like any other stadium now,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Perhaps another stadium will set the tone in another decade, and ours will just be good – but that’s how it should be.”

The fact that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was built with football and atmosphere in mind is a big part of its attraction – it’s not just the name, which has remained blank for almost two and a half years as the club waits for a good sponsorship opportunity.

The stands are only 7.97m (26.1 feet) from the pitch on three sides of the stadium, and behind the massive 17,500 capacity single tier South Stand – which contains more supporters than Brentford’s whole stadium, which I inspected the day before – this figure drops to 4.985m (16.4 ft).

The South Stand, which is the largest of its kind in the UK, is a huge source of support for Everton, who will also be seeking to integrate the Gwladys Street inside the stadium. “The summary has come to an end.”