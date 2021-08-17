With the Supermax Extension, the 76ers’ star owed more than a quarter-billion dollars.

The Philadelphia 76ers are ensuring that their finest player, Ben Simmons, will not be departing anytime soon, despite allegations that the organization is aggressively seeking to move him. According to reports, Joel Embiid has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Philadelphia 76ers through the 2026-2027 NBA season.

According to ESPN, Philadelphia and Embiid are nearing an agreement on a four-year supermax extension worth $196 million. The new contract will begin in the 2023-2024 season, as Embiid’s current contract has two years and $65 million remaining.

The 76ers have agreed to pay Embiid $261 million until the end of his 33rd season.

According to Spotrac, Embiid will earn $43.7 million in the first year of his contract extension. Each season of the new contract, the 27-year-income old’s is expected to rise by around $3.5 million.

Embiid is now projected to be the highest-paid player in the NBA for the 2026-2027 season, with a $54.2 million annual salary in the final year of his contract.

Embiid is coming off one of his best seasons in the NBA. With 28.5 points per game, 51.3 percent field-goal shooting, and 37.7 percent three-point shooting, the center set career highs. In addition, Embiid averaged 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.

For the third time in four years, Embiid was named to the NBA Second Team, finishing second to Nikola Jokic in the 2021 NBA MVP competition. Embiid was also named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Last season, Embiid was limited to 51 games. In a single season, he has never played more than 64 games.

During the regular season of 2020-2021, Philadelphia had the best record in the Eastern Conference. In the second round of the playoffs, the 76ers were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks.

Embiid and the 76ers have appeared in the playoffs four times in a row but have yet to reach the conference finals.