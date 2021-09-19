With the Premier League title on the line, the reasons why Liverpool was knocked off top by Chelsea would change.

Liverpool was knocked off top spot in the Premier League table in the most arbitrary method conceivable (alphabetical order) when they and Chelsea were left with identical records after five games each, but it will take more than that to separate the sides come the conclusion of the season.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United all have 13 points after winning four and drawing one game apiece, although Jurgen Klopp’s side and Thomas Tuchel’s side all have a better goal difference of plus 11 compared to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plus nine.

Liverpool and Chelsea cannot be separated in terms of goals scored, since they have both scored 12 and conceded one, and this is due to the fact that, even more impressively, they have had identical scorelines in each matchweek thus far this season.

Chelsea at home to Crystal Palace in a 3pm kick-off, and Liverpool at Norwich City in a 5:30pm kick-off, both won 3-0 in matchweek one on August 14.

Liverpool beat Burnley 2-0 in a 12:30pm encounter on Saturday August 21, followed by Chelsea beating Arsenal by the same scoreline in a 4:30pm match the next day.

The rivals faced off in matchweek three for the only game neither team has won so far, drawing 1-1 at Anfield on Saturday August 28. (5:30pm).

Following the international break, Chelsea defeated Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday September 11, before Liverpool matched them at Elland Road at 4:30 p.m. the following day.

Then, in a 3pm Saturday encounter, Liverpool overcame Crystal Palace 3-0 at home (they and Chelsea have now both defeated the same opponent by the same scoreline) ahead of Chelsea repeating the feat against Tottenham Hotspur in a 4:30pm play today.

All of this puts Chelsea in the lead because C comes before L in the alphabet, but Premier League rules specify that if two teams fighting for the title cannot be separated by points, goal difference, or goals scored at the end of the season, they must play a one-game playoff. “The summary has come to an end.”