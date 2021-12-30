With the majority of their stars down, the Mavericks give veteran guards a lifeline.

Following reports that Isaiah Thomas has signed a second 10-day deal with the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss is the Dallas Mavericks’ gain.

According to NBA.com, the 32-year-old spitfire guard brings his act to the Mavericks, who have numerous players on the bench owing to the NBA’s health and safety standards.

Luka Doncic, Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Maxi Kleber are among the players who have been ruled out.

Thomas was a valuable contributor off the bench for the Lakers. In the four games, he averaged 9.3 points.

Despite Thomas’ ability to improve the offensive end, the Lakers decided against giving him a second 10-day contract.

Despite his scoring prowess, Thomas is seen as a defensive liability, particularly when paired with larger guards.

Since then, “I.T.” has battled to reclaim his original form, but he is hopeful of reuniting with the appropriate group. It’s possible that the Mavericks will provide that opportunity.

From here, it’ll be interesting to see if Thomas can land another 10-day deal or a contract that will keep him with the team for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Thomas is one of few players who has been given a second chance to play in the league.

Greg Monroe (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Wes Matthews (Washington Wizards) are two more names who have signed comparable replacement player contracts (Milwaukee Bucks).

With the COVID-19 situation worsening, teams have been given permission to recruit substitute players to fill roster shortages.

Michael Beasley, Jamal Crawford, and Mario Chalmers are just a few of the free agents still available. In a previous story on IBTimes, their potential fit with NBA teams was examined.

The game between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs was the most recent NBA game to be postponed.

Accidents and positive outcomes The Heat were unable to field the required number of players because to COVID-19 tests (8).

According to the Associated Press, it was the NBA’s tenth game postponed this season.