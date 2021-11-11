With the latest Finch Farm report, Everton confirm Yerry Mina’s return to training.

With their latest image provided from Finch Farm, Everton have announced that Yerry Mina is back in training with the club.

The Colombian international has been out of action since the start of the latest international break, having last appeared for his country in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United in October.

Since then, Blues fans have been keen to see the 27-year-old back on the pitch as soon as possible, with the team only managing to keep one clean sheet while he was out.

And it appears that the centre-back is getting closer to a return, as he has been spotted practicing at Finch Farm as the international break begins.

The club’s social media platforms have all shared a new photo of the defender, with the tagline “Return of the King” on Instagram.

A lot of players have stayed at Everton’s training complex to stay in top shape or go back to full fitness.

Mina belongs to the latter category, having recently updated supporters on his personal social media platforms with footage of his rehabilitation work.

Following the current international break, the Blues return to domestic action with a challenging journey to Manchester City, followed by another away fixture against Brentford a week later.

Mina isn’t the only crucial player who has been sidelined by Rafa Benitez in recent weeks.

Both Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are now out with separate injuries, with the club refusing to provide any further information at this moment.