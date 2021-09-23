With the Jack Eichel saga, the Pegulas continue to tear down the Sabres.

Kim and Terry Pegula appear to be astute businessmen.

They’ve made billions in the fracking business and transformed it into a sports empire in Western New York. In just seven years, they were able to transform the Buffalo Bills from perennial underachievers to Super Bowl contenders.

The NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, which the Pegulas bought for $189 million in 2011, are one nut the Pegulas have yet to crack. The Sabres were once a proud franchise, but under Pegula’s leadership, they’ve become a league-wide laughingstock.

And the organization’s treatment of superstar center Jack Eichel only appears to be getting worse.

On Thursday, general manager Kevyn Adams stated that Eichel had been removed of his captaincy, in a surprising decision that the hockey world had predicted. Eichel’s removal from the starting lineup was the latest in a string of oddly antagonistic moves toward the center they selected second overall in the 2015 NHL draft, capped by a public feud over how Eichel should treat a herniated disc in his neck that caused him to fail his pre-training camp physical on Wednesday.

Adams stated, “We need to develop around people who want to be here.” “I believe the captain is the lifeblood of your team, and we’re in a scenario where we thought we needed to address that, given where we were in the past and where we are now.”

Eichel wants disc replacement surgery, despite Sabres physicians’ advice that a noninvasive approach is preferable. The feud has eroded trust between Eichel and the Sabres, which was made public in July when Eichel’s prior representatives criticized Buffalo doctors, and a trade appears probable.

Agents for Sabres captain Jack Eichel released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/9vyY4albk2

July 31, 2021 — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski)

“What is most important to all of us is [Eichel’s] health,” Adams said. “At this time, Jack is unwilling to proceed with what our doctors recommend, which is fusion surgery, so we’ll look for other options.”

Any company would be wise to collaborate with its celebrity to develop a treatment plan. Eichel is the Sabres’ most valuable player, and his injury prevents him from contributing to the team’s success. This is a condensed version of the information.