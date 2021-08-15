With the Everton break approaching, Rafa Benitez outlines Richarlison’s rest plan.

Richarlison will be given a month off by Everton next month.

The Blues would ask the Brazilian to play for the next “few of weeks” before giving him a vacation, according to Rafa Benitez.

Richarlison has been on the pitch nonstop since the start of last season, representing Brazil at both the Copa America and the Olympics this summer.

Richarlison was only allowed to participate in the Tokyo Olympics on the condition that he would return to Everton to begin the new season under Benitez.

And the 24-year-old returned the favor by scoring in Saturday’s 3-1 triumph over Southampton at Goodison Park.

Everton go to Leeds United next weekend before hosting Brighton seven days later, with a League Cup match against Huddersfield sandwiched in between.

The Blues do not play again until Monday, September 13 when they host Burnley at Goodison Park.

During the international break in September, Brazil will face Chile, Argentina, and Peru in World Cup qualifiers, but Benitez has stated that Richarlison will be given some time off.

“People believed he could be exhausted after coming back from the Olympics and the Copa America, but his match fitness is good,” Benitez added.

“We took one day off to make sure he was okay.

“We’ll get the best out of him in the next few weeks and then give him time to properly heal for the rest of the season.”