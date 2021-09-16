With the Divock Origi situation, Jurgen Klopp may have let Liverpool’s January transfer plan go.

The message was softly given, but Jurgen Klopp made sure it was heard.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had just given Divock Origi his first start since January and was receiving the usual questions about the Belgian striker’s surprise return.

Even if it was drowned in effusive praise, the Liverpool manager subtly made it known that Origi was – and still is – for sale.

Origi’s participation in the Champions League against AC Milan at home caught everyone off guard after he had already sat out three games this season.

After all, his last goal for the Reds occurred a year ago, when he scored the ultimately inconsequential seventh in a Carabao Cup thrashing of Lincoln City.

But here he was, starting yet another crucial Champions League match.

Given that his Anfield legacy has been mainly written in this tournament – save for an evident enthusiasm for Merseyside derby exploits – his comeback in Europe’s premier league should come as no surprise.

One early side-foot sailed just wide of the target, but the significance of the fixture appeared to jolt Origi up from a strange slumber he’d been in all too frequently when Klopp summoned him.

He provided an outstanding assist for Mohamed Salah to make it 2-2 early in the second half, scooping the ball over the Milan defense for the Egyptian to convert.

His run lasted around an hour before he cramped due to his lack of activity during the previous eight months.

After the game, Klopp said a lot of great things about Origi, but his blunt appraisal of his future caught a lot of people off guard.

“To be honest, I assumed he’d leave in the summer,” Klopp added. “However, the football world is a chaotic place, and clearly people forget how wonderful he is.”

It wasn’t even an off-the-cuff statement.

Klopp had just told BT Sport: “We all believed there would be a real offer in the summer transfer window, but evidently people don’t follow football enough.”

“Div is a fantastic striker who performed admirably today.”

One striker is available for purchase.

