With the debut of the new away shirt, Nike sends a reminder to Liverpool fans.

The new 2021/2022 Liverpool away kit is a homage to the Reds’ 1996/1997 season.

With the new kit for the upcoming season, Nike is sending Liverpool back to the 1990s. an homage to a well-known shirt

The new outfit appears to be inspired by Roy Evans’ Reebok away kit from 1996-1997, which has become a cult favorite among Liverpool fans.

The majority of the uniform is ecru, with red and black accents on the badges and sponsors, and a dark blue polo neck with red and ecru trim.

Due to its throwback flair, the original 1996/1997 shirt, which was worn by Liverpool superstars such as Robbie Fowler and John Barnes, is still a fan favorite.

In addition to the Nike home jerseys, the replica jerseys for fans are made entirely of 100% recycled polyester fabric derived from recycled plastic bottles.

Plastic bottles are collected, cleaned, and melted down to create a high-quality yarn for manufacture as part of Nike’s larger Move to Zero project, with football apparel leading the way in terms of sustainability.

The new away and training kits will be available for pre-order on the official Liverpool FC online store from Thursday 15 July, and will be available for purchase in-store and online thereafter.