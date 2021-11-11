With Steven Gerrard’s tweet, Jamie Carragher sends the perfect Gary Neville message.

Following Steven Gerrard’s appointment as Aston Villa manager, Jamie Carragher has joined in with a joke at Gary Neville’s expense.

In his second role as a professional football manager, Liverpool star Gerrard has taken over from Dean Smith at Villa Park.

After more than three years north of the border with Glasgow Rangers, the 41-year-old ended the club’s 10-year quest for a Scottish Premiership title.

Micah Richards, an ex-Manchester City defender, poked fun at Gary Neville for his comments regarding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Villa’s appointment of the former Liverpool captain.

Neville has been hesitant to criticize United manager Jose Mourinho, despite the fact that the two were teammates at Old Trafford.

Richards’ post was a joke directed at Neville, in which he wondered if Carragher would treat Gerrard the same way because they used to play together at Liverpool.

Richards stated on Twitter, “I wonder if @Carra23 will defend Gerrard as @GNev2 protects Solskjaer (eye emojis) but that’s not my business.”

Carragher was quick to respond to Richards’ tweet, mocking Neville with a retort similar to what the former United captain has said in support of Solskjaer.

“They should keep him,” Carragher added, “since they’ve tried Dean Smith and Steve Bruce previously and aren’t going down that road again!”

Following Liverpool’s 5-0 victory over United last month, Neville claimed that his previous club would not choose a manager like Solskjaer’s predecessors, which is what Carragher is alluding to.

“The reason the board will stay stable and go at least through the end of the season is because, after what happened with Jose Mourinho, they won’t bring in a hitman again, a hitman who comes in for two years and does a job,” Neville stated on Sky Sports.

“Ole will be retained by the club until the end of the season.” Ole has to win a trophy this season, and I believe they’ll stand with him till the finish, but this is excruciating.

“Look, he’d be in big trouble tonight in any other club.” Anywhere else on Manchester United’s property.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”