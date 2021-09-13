With Samoa Joe out due to injury, there are four NXT stars who might be crowned champion.

In a recent Twitter post, NXT Champion Samoa Joe announced that he has vacated his championship due to injury.

Joe said that he has been forced to take time off by WWE’s medical staff after suffering an injury that has not to be publicized ahead of NXT’s rebranding this week.

For the time being, Joe’s prospective feuds with NXT staples like Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano are on hold.

Here are some of the contenders for the NXT championship.

Since joining NXT in 2015 with tag team partner-turned-rival Tommaso Ciampa, Gargano has been one of the show’s best performers.

He became one of the mainstays of NXT and continues to do so with his faction “The Way,” known for his heated rivalries and spectacular battles with Ciampa, Adam Cole, and Andrade “Cien” Almas.

In Joe’s absence, giving Gargano his second NXT Championship reign would make a lot of sense for the brand because he is a recognized face to fans and seldom puts on a terrible match.

When Ciampa turned on Gargano after their bout with the Authors of Pain at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, he became the brand’s hottest villain.

After strong performances against Gargano and Cole, the latter of whom he defeated in a WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in 2019, he would go on to have enormous success in the brand.

Reuniting Ciampa with “Goldie,” his nickname for the NXT Championship, would be beneficial to the company.

Furthermore, turning him heel in the process would solidify his reputation as one of NXT’s top performers.

Throughout his two-year career in NXT, the “Tortured Artist” has been highly highlighted in the brand.

Lumis became an NXT mainstay during a feud with Cameron Grimes that lasted much of 2020, up to a January angle with “The Way.”

He would have a long feud with the gang, but after marrying on-screen companion Indi Hartwell, he would put the past behind him.

The stoic-faced Lumis has yet to win a singles title in NXT, so being crowned NXT Champion would be a step in the right path.

Kyle O’Reilly is the most likely candidate on this list to win the title. His NXT singles career has been nothing short of incredible, and the company has been grooming him since the beginning of 2021.

O’Reilly has demonstrated that he has the potential to be a top draw because to his tremendous work rate and move set, which makes him easy to watch and understand. Brief News from Washington Newsday.