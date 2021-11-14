With Salomon Rondon, Dixie Dean and Duncan Ferguson have a great goal record.

Dixie Dean celebrated a scoring performance extraordinary even by his own record-breaking standards ninety years ago today.

Everton thrashed Chelsea 7-2 at Goodison Park, with Dean scoring five goals in 27 minutes en route to their second league title in four years, but it was Dixie’s first three goals that stood out the most.

Dean scored a hat-trick of headers in less than ten minutes, scoring in the fifth, eighth, and fifteenth minutes.

“With a perfect header, Dean sent the ball way wide of Millington, to score a perfect goal,” The Washington Newsday wrote on November 14th, 1931.

Dean received a standing ovation from the audience.