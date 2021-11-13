With Ross Barkley’s transfer claim, Everton should learn a lesson from Wayne Rooney.

I’ve seen Ross Barkley at his peak for Everton, and he was capable of feats that even many other Premier League players would consider unfathomable, but I wouldn’t bring him back.

I was fortunate enough to be present at St James’ Park on March 25, 2014, when Barkley scored one of the most stunning individual goals I’ve ever seen live.

He dribbled all the way into Newcastle United’s penalty area, taking out three opposition players in the process, including Fabricio Coloccini, who ended up on his backside, before burying a left-foot finish into Tim Krul’s net.

This was Barkley at his most enticing – a ‘diamond,’ as the song went at the time.

When it comes to Ross Barkley, Everton should trust their instincts.

With the shackles removed in new manager Roberto Martinez’s first season in charge, and Everton on their way to a club-record 72 Premier League points, this was the third of six consecutive victories for the side on their way to a glorious but ultimately unsuccessful quest for Champions League football.

Barkley opened the scoring on the first day of the season at Carrow Road with a left-foot cannon from outside the area, setting the tone for the Catalan’s Blues.

It was the Wavertree-born striker’s first senior goal for Everton, although it was one of seven that season, with further long-range strikes coming against Swansea City away and Manchester City at home.

Because of his form, the then-20-year-old was selected for England’s World Cup squad in Brazil in 2014, and he would go on to be a cornerstone of the Blues midfield for the next three seasons.

Barkley’s scoring prowess peaked in Martinez’s tumultuous final season of 2015/16, when he scored 12 goals in all competitions for the first time in his career, but despite also scoring the opening goal of Ronald Koeman’s reign just five minutes into a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur, the Dutchman’s reign was short-lived. “The summary has come to an end.”