With Real Madrid, the ex-Chelsea midfielder wants to prove his true worth.

Eden Hazard, a former Chelsea attacker, has a history of injuries that have hampered his play.

The 30-year-old now aspires to reclaim his earlier form with Real Madrid and repay Los Blancos for their faith in him.

Hazard has yet to demonstrate this. The Belgian winger, who is now signed to a five-year contract with Los Blancos, understands the value of time.

But, at this stage, he recognizes the importance of demonstrating his actual worth with Real Madrid.

“I signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid. The first two haven’t gone well, and my injuries haven’t helped matters, but I still have three more games to prove myself,” Hazard told HLN. “Real Madrid has already invested a significant sum of money in me. I’d like to repay them in some way.”

Hazard’s major concern is his long-term viability. He acknowledges that injuries have affected his performance, but says he is making the necessary modifications to compensate.

“I do what needs to be done. I work with the physiotherapist on a daily basis. That is exactly what I do. We’ve worked well with the physical trainer since the beginning of the season,” Hazard said. “For the time being, things are going well; I am feeling better, but I am not totally recovered. I hope we can keep going in this direction.”

Hazard was regarded as one of the best players in English football until suffering an injury.

He proved this by winning the English Premier League Player of the Season award in 2014-15.

After being bought for £86 million ($118 million) in 2019, he is yet to make an impact in La Liga.

Hazard has only appeared in 33 Real Madrid matches thus far.

As a result, it’s no wonder that he’s been heavily chastised by Real Madrid fans.

“A lot of people assume I’m always hurt. That is correct. But if you look at my history, there isn’t a player who has played as many games in ten years as I have,” Hazard stated in response to the perception that he is an injury-prone player.

Hazard’s main priority right now is securing a berth in the starting lineup.

Vincius José Paixo de Oliveira Jnr stands in his way, who is in much better form and has been brilliant for Real Madrid thus far.