With Rafa Benitez’s first three transfers in place, how may Everton line up against Millonarios?

Everton will travel to the United States on Wednesday for their first pre-season event of the summer.

Rafa Benitez has led his side to victories over Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers in two training matches at Finch Farm, but they haven’t been counted as full fixtures.

The Blues will play Millonarios in the early hours of Monday morning before facing Arsenal or Inter Milan late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Over the course of the competition, there’s a chance that some new Everton additions will take their first steps onto the pitch as Everton players.

Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend have completed their free transfers to Merseyside from Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Demarai Gray, meanwhile, is getting closer to joining the team after passing his physical on Tuesday.

Here’s how Benitez might line up his team against Millonarios if all three make the trip to the United States with Everton and are declared fit enough to play right away.

Jordan Pickford, of course, is still on sabbatical following his heroics with England over the summer, which included leading Gareth Southgate’s side to a penalty shootout in the Euro 2020 final.

Young goalkeepers have stepped in to fill in for him in training matches so far.

Joao Virginia, Everton’s No.3 last season and who made his Premier League debut against Burnley earlier this year, has been one of those who has had a lot of playing time in those practice games.

For the second summer in a row, Harry Tyrer, who stepped in to replace the Portugal youth international in the club’s under-23s program, has been promoted to senior duty.

However, with Begovic set to take over as Pickford’s No. 2 in 2021/22, it’s realistic to assume that the manager will want him to gain some playing time.

Last season, the seasoned shot-stopper played a lot of games for Bournemouth in the Championship, and he’ll want to keep that momentum continuing into the summer if at all possible.

There isn’t much to say in this area in terms of fresh signings. “The summary has come to an end.”