With Rafa Benitez’s claim, Demarai Gray admits to Everton’s form.

Demarai Gray believes his strong start at Everton is due to his ability to express himself and his manager’s and teammates’ faith in him.

Gray was signed by the Blues on a three-year agreement from Bayer Leverkusen in July after his contract’s release clause was activated.

He made an impression during pre-season and has played a key role in Everton’s 14-point start to the season in the Premier League.

Gray has scored three goals and had one assist in the Premier League this season after helping the Blues overcome Southampton on the opening day.

Andros Townsend’s second-half equalizer earned his side a merited point against Manchester United at the weekend, thanks in part to the former Leicester City man.

Gray then found Abdoulaye Doucoure, who in turn teed up Townsend to finish past David de Gea after escaping the attentions of Fred and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

After the draw at Old Trafford, he told evertontv, “That [consistency]has been my struggle over the last few years.”

“I have a management and a staff who trust in me and allow me to express myself freely.

“I’m back to loving my football. Everything has come together well here. I just want to keep working hard to maintain and improve my level.”

“We worked a lot on being compact and disciplined in our shape – and I think we did that,” he said before moving on to Townsend’s goal.

“This season, our counter-attacking has definitely been our strongest suit. We focus on set-pieces and are really good at the counter. We were aware of our speed, and it paid off.

“I did my part, Doucy did his part, we stayed composed, and Andros got a wonderful pass. And you couldn’t have asked for a more deserving candidate.

“He stowed it away, and his celebration was a little out of control! It was an excellent goal. This season has a lot to look forward to, and I’m confident we’ll score many more goals like that.”

At Old Trafford, the travelling Everton fans joyfully chanted Gray's new song as he was replaced in the starting lineup.